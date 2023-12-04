Azerbaijan Makes Amendments To List Of Officials Authorized To Draw Up Protocols At Courts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Amendments have
been made to the "List of officials authorized to draw up protocols
on cases of administrative offenses considered by district (city)
courts" in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
