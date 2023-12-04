Main Goal - To Turn Azerbaijan Into One Of Top Tourist Destinations, Official Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The main goal is
to turn Azerbaijan into one of the most visited countries,
achieving an increase in the share of tourism in the economy,
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at the
first meeting of tourism-specialized educational institutions from
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member nations, Trend reports.
He noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to its
relations with the Organization for Economic Cooperation, and the
two parties have successful partnership relations, including
cooperation in the field of tourism and education in this
sphere.
Naghiyev also pointed out that the tourism sector in the country
is considered one of the priority non-oil economy sectors.
The official added that one of the most crucial factors
influencing tourism development is the presence of quality
workforce.
Besides, he highlighted that three educational institutions
operate under the State Tourism Agency, preparing specialists in
this field.
"These are a university, a college, and a vocational-technical
school. In total, in our country, education in the tourism
specialty is provided in 17 higher education institutions,"
Naghiyev explained.
"At the same time, the head of the state signed a decree to
establish the Karabakh University. This university will also
provide education in majors related to tourism. Tens of thousands
of people are currently employed in Azerbaijan's tourism sector.
However, given the industry's ongoing development, highly qualified
individuals in the tourist sector are always in high demand,"
Naghiyev said.
From January through October 2023, a total of 1.7 million
foreigners and stateless persons from 186 countries visited
Azerbaijan, an increase of 30.3 percent year on year.
Out of the overall number of foreign visitors, 30.7 percent came
from Russia, 17.9 percent from Türkiye, 7.7 percent from Iran, 5.1
percent from India, 4.8 percent from Georgia, 4.1 percent from
Saudi Arabia, 2.8 percent from Kazakhstan, and 2.5 percent from
Pakistan.
