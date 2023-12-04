Iran Keen To Implement Araz Road Corridor Agreement, Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Iran intends to comprehensively develop relations with Azerbaijan and implement the Araz Road Corridor agreement, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi told Iranian media, Trend reports.

The Araz Road Corridor will connect Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangezur economic region with Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, by passing through the territory of Iran. The road starts from Aghband town in Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, passes through Iran's East Azerbaijan Province and ends in Julfa city of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan.

“Currently, we are observing the new Caucasus, and Iran should play an active role in these new conditions, where the South Caucasus has become a transit area for world trade,” he noted.

The ambassador added that in this regard, the agreement on the creation of the Araz Road Corridor between Iran and Azerbaijan is a very important opportunity.

"Iran is trying to implement this agreement at national and international levels," he said.

The ambassador also noted that the corridor is supported by both countries.

"Recently, Azerbaijan has allocated $8 million for the construction of the Aghband-Kalala bridge on the Azerbaijan-Iran border. At the same time, in the future, Azerbaijan will spend $500 million to connect the railways of the two countries in the direction of Aghband," Mousavi said.

The ceremony of laying the foundation of the automobile bridge and border-customs infrastructure, projects on shore protection measures between Azerbaijan and Iran took place and construction work began on October 6, 2023.

The ceremony was held in Azerbaijan's Aghband village of the Zangilan district within the framework of the implementation of the "Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on creating new communication links between the East Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran.

