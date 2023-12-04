Iran Keen To Implement Araz Road Corridor Agreement, Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Iran intends to
comprehensively develop relations with Azerbaijan and implement the
Araz Road Corridor agreement, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Seyed Abbas Mousavi told Iranian media, Trend reports.
The Araz Road Corridor will connect Azerbaijan's Eastern
Zangezur economic region with Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, by
passing through the territory of Iran. The road starts from Aghband
town in Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, passes through Iran's East
Azerbaijan Province and ends in Julfa city of Azerbaijan's
Nakhchivan.
“Currently, we are observing the new Caucasus, and Iran should
play an active role in these new conditions, where the South
Caucasus has become a transit area for world trade,” he noted.
The ambassador added that in this regard, the agreement on the
creation of the Araz Road Corridor between Iran and Azerbaijan is a
very important opportunity.
"Iran is trying to implement this agreement at national and
international levels," he said.
The ambassador also noted that the corridor is supported by both
countries.
"Recently, Azerbaijan has allocated $8 million for the
construction of the Aghband-Kalala bridge on the Azerbaijan-Iran
border. At the same time, in the future, Azerbaijan will spend $500
million to connect the railways of the two countries in the
direction of Aghband," Mousavi said.
The ceremony of laying the foundation of the automobile bridge
and border-customs infrastructure, projects on shore protection
measures between Azerbaijan and Iran took place and construction
work began on October 6, 2023.
The ceremony was held in Azerbaijan's Aghband village of the
Zangilan district within the framework of the implementation of the
"Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the Islamic Republic
of Iran on creating new communication links between the East
Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran.
