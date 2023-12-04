Azerbaijani Embassy In Latvia Participates In Charity Event (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's
Embassy in Latvia took part in an international charity fair
traditionally held in Riga on December 3, the embassy told Trend .
Diplomatic missions accredited in Latvia as well as local
institutions were represented at the event organized by the
International Women's Club of Riga.
"Azerbaijan's stand at the charity fair presented souvenirs,
national costumes reflecting the culture and history of our
country, various editions related to Azerbaijan were displayed and
distributed. At the same time, Azerbaijani products, tasty dishes
of national cuisine and colorful samples of kelaghayi (traditional
Azerbaijani women headgear), included by UNESCO in the
Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,
were presented," the embassy said.
A video about nature, culture and tourism of Azerbaijan prepared
by the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was also
demonstrated at the event.
Former Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis and other guests
visited the Azerbaijani stand, which became one of the most visited
and aroused interest at the fair.
