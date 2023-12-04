Imperial Blue Superhit Nights Joins Forces With Harrdy Sandhu For His 'In My Feelings' Tour

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 4th, 2023 - Renowned singer and performer, Harrdy Sandhu, is set to embark on his first-ever India tour in partnership with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights. The tour promises to be an electrifying celebration of music and culture, spanning across seven incredible cities. Harrdy will be kicking off his tour in Indore on the 9th of December, followed by Mumbai on December 17th, Kolkata on December 24th, Jaipur on December 31st, and Pune on January 20th, 2024. Dates for Bhubaneswar and Gurugram will be announced shortly. Tickets for the tour concert will be available for purchase on Paytm Insider.



Imperial Blue Superhit Nights has a remarkable history of curating sensational live music experiences. For years, it has been at the forefront bringing legendary musicians to the stage, creating unforgettable memories for fans across India. The partnership with Harrdy Sandhu marks a significant milestone in the platform's ongoing commitment to deliver the very best in live music entertainment.



With the core brand purpose of encouraging our consumers to embrace life with a smile the platform of Imperial Blue Superhit nights has always been committed to delivering superlative experiences that enable our audience to see beyond life's challenges and immerse themselves in moments of conviviality that showcase their passion for music. Working with Harrdy Sandhu for his first ever India tour is a decisive step forward in that direction.” added Ishwindar Singh, General Manager – Marketing, Pernod Ricard India.



Harrdy Sandhu shares his excitement for the tour, saying,“The association with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights has offered me an ideal opportunity to embark on my first India Tour, covering seven eminent cities, including Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Kolkata, and more. I've been diligently rehearsing steps on some of my most-loved tracks, with the determination to provide an unparalleled, innovative, and distinctive experience. Through this maiden tour, my aim is to deliver an international experience that leaves an enduring imprint on the hearts of all my fans.”



Harrdy Sandhu, known for his soulful voice and remarkable stage presence, has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts across the country. With a string of chart-toppers, including "Bijlee Bijlee," "Kudiyan Lahore Diyan," and "Jee Karr Daa," he has become a sensation in the music industry, and his live performances are nothing short of magic. Even the response from his fans to his latest EP 'Pleasures,' which features five songs, has been overwhelmingly positive.



Harrdy is determined to bring a groundbreaking experience resonating to international concerts to India on this tour, pioneering the use of special hydraulic effects for the first time in the country. His unforgettable performances will set the stage ablaze, accompanied by a dynamic troupe of dancers, creating a uniquely immersive experience that will undoubtedly leave audiences yearning for more.





About Seagram's Imperial Blue



Seagram's Imperial Blue is one of the leading brands of Pernod Ricard India. With the brand philosophy of celebrating the lighter side of life, Imperial Blue is positioned around 'menisms' - men idiosyncrasies expressed through humor. The brand, with its tagline Because, Men Will Be Men', is widely known for its iconic and timeless communication. It is for the young, confident optimists who believe in living in the moment by embracing life with a smile.

