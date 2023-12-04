Lighting The Way Against Gender-Based Violence: Indrive And Partners Illuminate Khayelitsha With Solar Lights

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



In a significant stride towards combating gender-based violence, the "Layita Khayelitsha" campaign is set to illuminate the streets of Cape Town's Khayelitsha township. This groundbreaking initiative, spearheaded by inDrive ( ) in collaboration with the local NGO Light UP, focuses on installing solar street lights across the community. Timed to launch in alignment with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, the campaign marks a pivotal moment in the fight against one of the most pressing social issues of our time.

The project's commencement during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is more than symbolic; it represents a beacon of hope for the residents of Khayelitsha, an area burdened with high rates of gender-based violence. The installation of solar street lights is a concrete measure to enhance the safety and security of the community, shedding both literal and metaphorical light on a global challenge. This initiative underscores the commitment of inDrive and its partners to empower and protect vulnerable populations, casting a spotlight on the crucial need for such interventions worldwide.

Adding a unique twist to the campaign, inDrive has partnered with popular Amapiano singer Khanyisa Jacen as well as producers Beats Slide and Sbuda Maleather. Streaming her song“Layita Khayelitsha” on platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music will directly contribute to the lighting project. For every 2000 streams of the track, one solar light will be installed, aiming for a total of 50 street lights.

Khanyisa Jaceni, whose name means 'to light up', is at the heart of this campaign. Her connection to the local culture and popularity in South African townships make her a powerful voice for this cause, ensuring the message of“Layita Khayelitsha” reaches and resonates with its target audience.

The goal is to install and maintain 50 advanced solar lights by February 2024, focusing on key areas in the township. This initiative will not only improve safety in public spaces but also create local employment opportunities for those who will be installing the lights and maintaining them for the coming years.

Since its launch in South Africa in 2019, inDrive has been actively involved in community development. With operations in nine cities, the company is dedicated to innovative solutions that address local challenges and promote safety.

“inDrive's mission to combat societal challenges in areas where it operates is exemplified by 'Layita Khayelitsha'. This crucial initiative demonstrates the power of collaborative efforts to create meaningful change in underprivileged communities, as well as the importance of empowering citizens as active participants for social change. It serves as a symbol of hope not only for Khayelitsha but also for other townships across South Africa, it offers a sustainable approach to improving community wellbeing and safety.” said Vincent Lilane, Business Development Representative for inDrive Southern Africa.



