PM Addresses Climate-Refugee Nexus At COP28

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh took the stage at COP28 in Dubai on Monday, participating in a special session dedicated to the Climate-Refugee Nexus, which was launched by Jordan during COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.The Nexus aims to address the unique challenges faced by countries simultaneously grappling with climate change and hosting large numbers of refugees.During his speech, Khasawneh underscored the global significance of the Climate-Refugee Nexus, emphasizing the pressures on nations like Jordan that bear the dual burden of climate change impacts and hosting refugee populations. The initiative, endorsed by nearly 60 countries since its inception, seeks to identify priorities for supporting host nations in the face of these challenges.The premier highlighted the alarming global displacement figures, noting that by mid-year, the number of forcibly displaced people had reached a staggering 110 million. Of this total, 62.5 million were internally displaced people, and 36.4 million were refugees, marking a 25% increase in just one year.One key aspect of the initiative is its alignment with the COP28 agenda, which prioritizes the protection and empowerment of vulnerable communities through practical investment. Khasawneh stressed the need for international cooperation, investment, and financing to address the growing challenges faced by countries hosting refugees amid increasing climate-related pressures.The speech shed light on Jordan's unique situation, facing the adverse effects of climate change such as rising temperatures, reduced rainfall, and extreme weather events. Additionally, the country has witnessed a substantial population increase, with refugees now constituting a third of Jordan's 11.4 million people due to regional conflicts over successive decades.In response to these challenges, Khasawneh continued, Jordan has outlined an economic modernization vision for 2022, focusing on green growth and sustainable resource management. The country aims to attract investments, create green job opportunities, and enhance resource security over the next decade.Moreover, Jordan has recently launched a regional strategy for green financing and green bonds, signaling its commitment to transforming the financial sector into a leading force in environmental sustainability. The Prime Minister stressed the critical moment in global climate response and called for continued collective efforts to address challenges faced by vulnerable countries hosting refugees.