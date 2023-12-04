Sheikha Moza Meets WHO Director-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Her Highness, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation and Qatar Foundation met Sunday with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During their meeting they discussed nutrition of young people, mental health of displaced peoples and ongoing collaborations between the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) and the WHO.