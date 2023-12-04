Prime Minister Meets WHO Director-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani met on Wednesday morning with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) HE Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed areas of cooperation between the State of Qatar and WHO and prospects for their development, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.