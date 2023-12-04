The Degenerates Latest Single Lonely For Loving You Takes Listeners On A Nostalgic Journey Of Love

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The Degenerates have done it again. The musical duo composed of BenAnthony LaVoz and Mr. Foxxx have just released their latest single "Lonely for Loving You" (L4❤️U) on December 1st, 2023.

With their latest release, The Degenerates take their listeners on a journey back to a time when love was pure and innocent. "Lonely for Loving You" captures the unspoken perspective of feeling lonely for choosing someone who ultimately didn't reciprocate. The song is a sonically charged nostalgic ride that will leave listeners reminiscing on past loves and the feelings that came with them.

BenAnthony LaVoz's Latin roots shine through in the song, as he blends traditional Latin rhythms with modern beats and melodies. Mr Foxxx's soulful voice and mastery of multiple genres bring a new flavor to the mix. Together, they create a unique sound and style that captivates their listeners.

The Degenerates are not just talented musicians, but a rare breed of artists who pour their hearts and souls into every note they play and every word they sing. Their passion for their craft is palpable in everything they do, and it is no wonder that they have garnered a massive following of fans.

Their accolades speak for themselves, with three Canadian Latin Music Awards and a recent nomination for an Oshawa Music Award under their belts. However, it is their unwavering dedication to their craft that truly sets them apart. The Degenerates are a movement, leading the charge in a new era of Canadian music where nostalgia meets innovation and tradition meets experimentation.

"Lonely for Loving You" is just a taste of what The Degenerates have in store for their fans. They are here to shake things up and leave their mark on the world.

