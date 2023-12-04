China Tracks US Warship Trespassing In S. China Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- China said Monday its military has followed and monitored a US warship that "illegally entered" the waters near Ren'ai Reef in the Nansha (Spratly) Islands.

People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command has organized naval forces to follow and monitor the warship, Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesman for the Command said in a statement. "China has indisputable sovereignty over South China Sea islands and their adjacent waters," Tian said, stressing that their troops are always on high alert to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and peace and stability in the South China Sea.

China insists on sovereignty over most of the resource-rich South China Sea, including the Nansha Islands that are also claimed by the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. (end)

