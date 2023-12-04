Arab League Rebuffs Palestinians' Coercive Displacement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- The Arab League affirmed on Monday its rejection of coercive replacement by the Israeli occupation of the inhabitants of Gaza Strip or the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Such a form of displacement is tantamount to a crime of global repercussions and explicit breach of international laws, the Arab League said in a statement marking "the Arab Immigrant Day."

It called for ending Palestinian refugees' hardships, safeguarding their rights to determine their destiny, return to their homeland and compensate them in implementation of the international legitimacy resolutions namely the UN General Assembly Resolution 194/1948.

The Arab league rejected bids to "re-define the Palestinian refugee, his (her) legal status or "liquidating" the United Nations Relief and Works Agency and called for enabling it pursue its tasks and shoulder full responsibilities toward the Palestinian refugees."

It warned that possible expansion of the conflict would lead to catastrophic consequences in the region and the world.

The Palestinian cause remains on top of the issues concerning Arabs in diaspora, the League statement said, alluding in this respect to Arab writers' extensive works on the cause.

The League has added that it marks the "Arab Immigration Day" in difficult times where nations of the globe face a difficult test with respect of adherence to humanitarian and moralistic values.

Continuing Israeli practices aim at increasing number of the Palestinian refugees and deepening their suffering, it said, urging the Arab communities abroad to unite their ranks and establish associations to increase their influence. (end)

