India’s BJP secures regional elections victory in 3 out of 5 states

Results announced on Sunday night revealed that India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has secured victories in three out of the five states where legislative assembly elections took place in November.



The BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh, central India, and succeeded in displacing the Congress, India's primary opposition party, in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Congress emerged victorious in the southern state of Telangana, which had been under the rule of the regional party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) since 2014.



Vote counting for all four states took place on December 3, while in Mizoram, the fifth state that underwent polls last month, the counting was postponed by one day to avoid a Sunday vote count, given that it is a Christian-majority state.



On Sunday, Premier Narendra Modi asserted that the results of the assembly elections represent a triumph for the two fundamental principles advocated by his government – the concept of a self-reliant India ('Aatmanirbharta') and the pursuit of "development for all" ('Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas').



Speaking to party workers at the BJP headquarters in the national capital while the vote counting was ongoing, the Prime Minister characterized the saffron party's success in the assembly elections as "historic and unprecedented." “This hattrick of victories has given the guarantee for the 2024 hattrick,” he continued, mentioning the general elections in 2024, where he is going to pursue a third consecutive term.



Modi indicated that the outcomes of the recent state elections, seen as a 'semifinal' leading up to next year's national polls, suggest a guaranteed third term in the upcoming national elections. "The results... indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the BJP stands for," the premier said in a post on social media.

