LIVE UPDATES: Nowhere Safe In Gaza As Israel's War Continues To Escalate

Doha, Qatar: After eight weeks of war, including a week-long humanitarian pause that ended on December 1, 2023, Israel's war on Gaza continues to escalate, with the occupation forces widening its ground offensive in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani affirmed that Qatar will continue its efforts with other countries to resume truce and reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister also had a discussion via phone call on Sunday with the Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, means of de-escalation, and ceasefire.

The latest casualty figures in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank as of today, December 4, 2023 reached over 15,000 with more than 41,300 injured.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[11:05 am Doha Time] Latest casualty figures in Gaza as of December 4, 2023

[8:15 am Doha Time] Shelters seeing significant increase in infectious diseases: UN

About 316 people were killed and another 664 injured by Israeli bombardments in the 24 hours between the afternoon of December 2 and the afternoon of December 3, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.

Aid trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entered from Egypt on December 3, though their number and contents were unclear, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) also reports in its latest situation assessment.