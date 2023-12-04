Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of Blackrock

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
The Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met yesterday with Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink during his current visit to Doha. Seperately, the Minister also met with CEO and Executive Board Member of SAP Christian Klein. During the meetings, they discussed many topics of common interest, especially in the financial and economic fields, as well as measures aimed at expanding these joint activities.
