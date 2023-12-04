QBA, QBWA Hold Meeting With Cuban President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businessmen Association received H E President Miguel Díaz Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, who stressed out the depth of the relationship between his country and the State of Qatar, describing it as excellent.

The Cuban President was accompanied during the meeting by a number of ministers representing the tourism, energy, education, health, investment and foreign affairs Sectors.

H E stated that the aim of his visit is to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, and to establish new areas of collaboration, calling on Qatari businessmen to invest in his country due to its great potential in the different fields.

The Cuban President was received by the Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani.

He was also received by QBA Board members Sharida Saad Al Kaabi and Saud Al Mana, and other QBA members including Nasser Suleiman Al Haider, Ashraf Abu Issa, Ibrahim Al Jaidah, Sheikh Turki bin Faisal Al Thani, Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Yousef Ibrahim Al Mahmoud and Mohammed Altaf, and the CEO of Al Meera Group Yousef Ali Obaidan, in addition to QBA Deputy General Manager Sarah Abdullah.

The meeting was also attended by a delegation from the Qatari Businesswomen Association, headed by QBWA Vice Chairwoman Aisha Al-Fardan and from QBWA Board members such as Awatef Al Dafaa, Huda Hobbi, and QBWA members including Dr. Ghada Darwish, Rooda Al-Qebaisi, Jameela Al Yousuf, Athba Al Bassam, Zohour Omar Alfardan, Haya Muftah, Reem Al Daghma, Halima Al Azkawi, in addition to QBWA Executive Director Jiskala Khalayli.

His Excellency the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel explained that the two countries have a solid foundation, which has resulted in boosting relations, pointing out to the formation of a bilateral committee between both governments that aims at studying future projects.

The president also indicated that Qatar and Cuba share the principles and goals of international relations, and the two countries have signed a number of agreements to develop joint investments, an agreement for double taxation has also been signed.

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA Chairman, said that the health sector is one of the most cooperative sectors between the two countries, and the Cuban Hospital in Qatar is considered an example to be followed, noting that the potential for development is still extensive, and the authorities in both countries are working to strengthen and expand medical cooperation.

For her part, QBWA Vice Chairwoman Aisha Al Fardan, said that the Qatari and Cuban private sectors are looking forward to expanding cooperation between them and seeking to establish joint projects that can take commercial cooperation to higher levels, adding that trade, economic and investment relations between the Qatari and Cuban private sectors need to develop in light of the capabilities enjoyed by the two countries.