Sheikha Jawaher Meets First Lady Of Cuba

Doha, Qatar: Consort of H H the Amir, H H Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani met First Lady of Cuba H E Lis Cuesta Peraza at the Pearl Palace yesterday.
During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks on a host of topics of mutual interest.
