-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sheikha Jawaher Meets First Lady Of Cuba


12/4/2023 4:42:50 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Consort of H H the Amir, H H Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani met First Lady of Cuba H E Lis Cuesta Peraza at the Pearl Palace yesterday.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks on a host of topics of mutual interest.

MENAFN04122023000063011010ID1107530299

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search