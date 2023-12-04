QRCS Concludes GCC Leadership Training Workshops

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) concluded the third edition of training workshops organized to qualify leaders and integrate them into the Red Crescent bodies and societies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The workshops took place at the Expo Doha 2023 convention center from December 1-3 and saw the participation of 30 male and female volunteers from Qatar and the other GCC countries. They discussed a wide range of topics regarding volunteer training.

The training workshops, which are part of a series of QRCS initiatives and forums, discussed the foundations and principles of international humanitarian law, its sources and its implementation oversight and preventive mechanisms. Moreover, the activities included an interactive workshop on humanitarian diplomacy, its methods, and its challenges.

Director of Volunteering and Local Development Sector at QRCS Hussain Aman Al Ali praised the volunteers for their efforts and indicated that the workshops provided training on leadership and communication skills in cooperation with the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.