Mofa Secretary General Opens Media Centre For Gulf Summit

Doha, Qatar: Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi yesterday opened the media centre designated for the 44th session of the GCC Supreme Council in Doha, slated for Tuesday.

The centre comprises a pavilion for the GCC General Secretariat to introduce journalists and media professionals to the vision and goals of the Council, four fully equipped studios, and a professional space equipped with computers and high-speed internet, to facilitate media coverage of the session, in addition to a hall for seminars and dialogue sessions, and another for meetings.