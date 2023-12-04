US implements stricter regulations to preserve tranquility of cherished natural sites

(MENAFN) In response to longstanding complaints about the disruptive noise caused by air tours over national monuments and parks, the United States has implemented stricter regulations to preserve the tranquility of these cherished natural sites. The conflict between tour operators and frustrated visitors has escalated with the introduction of new management plans across nearly two dozen national parks and monuments.



Among the most stringent measures is the recent announcement for Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park, where, starting in April, tour flights will be effectively prohibited from approaching within a half mile of these iconic South Dakota landmarks. The impact of these regulations has left tour operators like Mark Schlaefli, co-owner of Black Hills Aerial Adventures, uncertain about the future viability of their businesses as they search for alternative routes.



These regulations stem from a federal appeals court ruling three years ago, which found that the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration had failed to enforce a 2000 law governing commercial air tours over national parks and certain tribal lands. A comprehensive schedule has since been devised for the implementation of rules, with many reaching finalization in the present period.

