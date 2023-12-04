Swedish protesters rally in support to Palestinians outside Israeli embassy

(MENAFN) On Sunday, hundreds of Swedes gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm in a demonstration of solidarity with Palestinians.



Approximately 600 protesters congregated in front of the embassy, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "boycott Israel" as well as "stop the genocide."



The demonstrators actively called for a boycott of Israeli products and businesses, emphasizing their support for Palestine.



Subsequently, the group proceeded to march toward the city center, where they voiced criticism against the Swedish government, accusing it of being "complicit in Israeli war crimes" in Gaza.



The Israeli military resumed its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early on Friday, ending a week-long humanitarian pause that had been declared in the midst of escalating tensions with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.



Since October 7, when Hamas initiated a cross-border attack, the Israeli attacks have resulted in the tragic deaths of over 15,500 Palestinians, with a majority being children and women.

MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107530198