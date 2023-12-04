Xylonix Study Reveals Link Between COVID-19 And Non-COVID-19 Excess Deaths

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 December 2023 - A new study shows that COVID-19 infection might be causing high numbers of unexpected deaths previously believed to be unrelated to COVID-19. These findings, reported by immuno-oncology biotech company Xylonix , offer new directions for potential strategies to address the enduring impacts of COVID-19 on public health.





Long Covid and Non-Covid-19 Excess Deaths

Non-COVID-19 excess deaths are an increase in deaths unrelated to COVID-19 infection beyond the recent years' averages. This trend of additional deaths is mainly led by deaths in the age groups between 15 and 45 at levels above 20% in the first half of 2023. While the cause is previously unidentified, the research led by Dr. Jinhyuk Fred Chung, Chief Scientific Officer of Xylonix, uncovered that up to 76% of the Non-COVID-19 excess deaths could be explained by Long COVID-patterns.



Long COVID refers to a state whereby individuals experience persistent symptoms of COVID-19 from immunity malfunctions following their initial recovery from the infection. The study's findings suggest that such sustained immunity malfunctions can result in damage to blood vessels and tissues, which increases patients' susceptibility to long-term health complications and resultant deaths.



"With this newfound understanding of the underlying pathological mechanisms, we can explore new research directions to identify potential interventions for the prevention of excess deaths in patients," said Dr. Chung.



Interventions for Prevention and Treatment

Several avenues are proposed, such as avoiding strenuous exercise after a recent infection recovery and adopting prevention habits that complement vigilant standard hygienic practices. These include using antiviral hygiene nasal sprays , which deactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the nasal passages to offer an extra layer of protection.



Other measures involve treatments targeting specific overactive immune cells to recalibrate the immune system. The study also highlighted the use of blood-lipid lowering or non-steroidal, non-anticoagulant therapies to mitigate complications that drive long COVID.



Taking the lead in implementing these recommendations to support public health, Xylonix is donating up to 2,500 bottles of nasal spray each month to elderly homes and healthcare facilities in Singapore. The initiative offers vulnerable individuals a solution to bolster their resilience in the ongoing battle against the evolving challenges from airborne pathogens. Members of the public can also purchase these sprays on Amazon and Shopee.





