Vinbrain To Launch AI-Centric Solutions To Save Lives And Advance Precision Care At RSNA 2023

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) CHICAGO, US - Media OutReach - 4 December 2023 - VinBrain , a leading AI HealthTech company based in Vietnam, funded by Vingroup has joined in the largest medical meetings and exhibition of North America, RSNA 2023 . Unveiling two impactful AI-centric solutions during the event - DrAidTM Enterprise Data Solution: Centralization, Transformation, Intelligence; and DrAidTM Oncology Diagnosis and Treatment, VinBrain takes major steps forward in innovation, aiming to save more lives and advance precision care for everyone.
