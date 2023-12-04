(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) KJTS Group Berhad Inks Underwriting Agreement with Hong Leong Investment Bank IPO Set to Issue 218.03 Million New Ordinary Shares or 31.69% of the enlarged number of issued shares for its listing on the ACE Market



KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - KJTS Group Berhad (“KJTS” or the“Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the“KJTS Group”), a building support services provider in Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore, are pleased to announce the signing of the underwriting agreement with Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad (“HLIB”) for its upcoming initial public offering (“IPO”) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”).

The IPO exercise, as detailed in the Company's draft prospectus available on the Bursa Malaysia Berhad's website, involves the issuance of approximately 218.03 million new ordinary shares. This represents 31.69% of KJTS's enlarged number of issued shares, which is split between the retail offering of 49.40 million new ordinary shares which represents 7.18% of the enlarged issued shares and institutional offering of 168.63 million new ordinary shares to institutional and selected investors which represents 24.51% of the enlarged issued shares.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad , as the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter, and Sole Bookrunner will underwrite the entire 49.40 million new ordinary shares under the retail offering.

Managing Director of KJTS, Mr. Lee Kok Choon and Executive Director of KJTS, Mr. Sheldon Wee, commented: "This IPO marks a pivotal moment in KJTS's history, paving the way for our next stage of strategic growth. Our journey with Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad in this endeavour is instrumental in realising our expansion goals and strengthening our market position. The funds raised from the IPO will be primarily deployed to expand our cooling energy segment in Malaysia. Our cooling energy services enables us to take advantage of opportunities from growing awareness of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles as these cooling energy systems help our customers reduce carbon dioxide emissions through the reduction of electricity consumption.

We also plan to use these funds to expand our offices in Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. This financial boost is key to our commitment to sustaining and expanding our services across these countries."

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of HLIB, Ms. Lee Jim Leng said: "We are pleased to have played a key role in KJTS Group Berhad's IPO journey. We hope that KJTS's market presence and future growth plans will present a compelling opportunity for investors. We are confident that this listing will be a significant step forward for the company.

The listing of KJTS on Bursa Securities is set to provide a robust platform for the company to embark on its next phase of growth and aligns its long-term vision to solidify its position as a leader in the building support services sector.”