Israeli forces arrest 60 additional Palestinians, including women, in West Bank

(MENAFN) Israeli forces conducted a crackdown in the West Bank, detaining around 60 Palestinians, including five female university students. The arrests took place from Saturday night to Sunday morning, contributing to a total of 3,480 detainees since October 7.



Based on a joint declaration delivered by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority as well as the Palestinian Prisoner Club, “The Israeli occupation forces conducted arrests of about 60 individuals from the West Bank from yesterday evening until Sunday morning, among them 5 young women (university students) and individuals with prior incarcerations. Notably, some were released subsequently.”



The declaration added that “the arrest operations were concentrated in Hebron and Ramallah governorates, with additional arrests distributed across Jericho, Jenin, Salfit, and Bethlehem. The arrest campaign was marked by widespread incidents of abuse, severe physical beatings, threats against the detainees and their families, alongside extensive acts of vandalism and destruction in citizens' homes.”



The cumulative number of arrests since October 7 has risen to about 3,480, encompassing individuals taken from their homes, apprehended at military checkpoints, those who surrendered under pressure, and those seized as hostages.



The Israeli military conducts daily incursions into villages and towns throughout the occupied West Bank, involving confrontations, arrests, gunfire, and the deployment of tear gas against Palestinians.

MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107530161