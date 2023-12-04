Fatal knife rampage claims 4 lives, ends in police gunfire in Far Rockaway

(MENAFN) In a horrifying incident early Sunday morning, a man went on a deadly rampage, killing four relatives, including two children, in a knife attack at their residence in Far Rockaway, a neighborhood in Queens, New York City. The assailant then proceeded to set the house on fire and later stabbed two police officers, leading to a fatal shooting by one of the officers.



The tragic incident unfolded when a young female caller dialed 911 around 5:10 AM, reporting that her cousin was killing her family. The New York Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Department, Jeffrey Maddrey, disclosed details during a morning news briefing. Upon arriving at the scene, police encountered a man leaving the area with luggage. Within seconds, the man drew a knife and launched an attack on the officers.



During the confrontation, one officer sustained stab wounds to the neck and chest, while the other was slashed in the head. In response, one of the officers shot the assailant, ending the violent episode. Tragically, an 11-year-old girl was discovered in front of the house and rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to stab wounds.



The police faced challenges in entering the residence due to a fire that had engulfed the living room and foyer. Once inside, they discovered three more victims of the knife attack – a 12-year-old boy, a 44-year-old woman, and a man in his 30s – all fatally stabbed. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning as investigations continue to piece together the details of this devastating act of violence.

