PDTRA Initiates Campaign To Safeguard Archaeological Site Integrity In Petra

Petra, Dec. 4 (Petra)

Petra, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- In a joint effort involving the Petra Development Tourism Regional Authority (PDTRA), along with partnered entities, a strategic campaign was executed on Monday to enforce regulations and protect the sanctity of the archaeological site in Petra.The primary focus of this initiative was to curb unlawful use and address violations compromising the integrity of Petra's ancient landmarks.This concerted campaign, as detailed in an official statement by PDTRA, underscores a commitment to upholding the law and preserving the historical significance of Petra. It aims to deliver top-tier tourist services in line with Petra's renowned global standing, fostering sustainable tourism and economic growth while ensuring the safety and well-being of visitors.Highlighting the campaign's alignment with prevailing laws, the Authority exercises its jurisdiction within the Petra Archaeological Park and the city of Petra. Both are acclaimed UNESCO World Heritage Sites and symbols of historical richness.During the campaign, a specialized archaeological protection unit within the PDTRA documented multiple violations. Perpetrators found in contravention of regulations were duly referred to the appropriate legal entities for necessary action and compliance.Reaffirming its dedication to expanding the tourism landscape, the Authority emphasized plans to diversify tourism programs and organize economic activities within the archaeological reserve and the region. This strategic move aims to enrich visitor experiences and attract a more extensive global tourist base to Petra's historic marvels.