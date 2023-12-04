Creative Strategic Ideas

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) No one disputes the importance of the national water carrier project in enhancing self-sufficiency in water resources and promoting self-reliance in the field of water resources. The national carrier provides an efficient and sustainable means of utilising ocean waters that reach the Red Sea for free, transferring them to water-deficient regions in the Kingdom, thus improving resource distribution and water availability in beneficiary areas.

The national carrier enhances opportunities for developing water infrastructure, especially if implemented alongside structural reforms in the water and agriculture sectors, addressing issues like deteriorating water networks and tackling water theft. This strategic investment in water strengthens the country's ability to adapt to changing challenges in water resources and provides a sustainable solution for meeting long-term water needs.

The national carrier project plays a vital role in providing water for drinking, irrigation and agriculture, as well as generating energy through hydroelectric power stations. This contributes to producing clean and renewable energy, improving the local environment and promoting environmental balance.

However, building a water carrier from the Red Sea to Jordan and other provinces is a complex endeavour that requires diverse funding and management alternatives. Here are some proposals to consider for financing and managing the project:

1. Public-private partnerships: Collaborate with private entities to share financial burdens and operational responsibilities through long-term partnerships.

2. International financing and aid: Seek financial support from international organizations, development banks, or foreign governments interested in enhancing water security and sustainable development in the region.

3. Government funding and financial support: Allocate part of the Jordanian government's budget or secure easy loans to finance the project, making water from the carrier affordable for end-users.

4. Water fees and user charges: Implement a sustainable pricing model for transported water, imposing reasonable fees and charges on users to make the project financially viable.

5. Environmental impact bonds: Explore the issuance of environmental impact bonds, where investors are repaid based on the project's success in achieving environmental and social goals.

6. Technological partnerships: Collaborate with technology companies for innovative and cost-effective solutions, including efficient water desalination technologies, smart water management systems, and environmentally friendly construction methods.

7. Carbon credits and green financing: Position the project as an environmentally sustainable initiative to attract green financing, leveraging carbon credits for revenue.

8. Community engagement: Involve local communities in the decision-making process and explore community investment models to garner support for the project.

9. Risk mitigation strategies: Develop comprehensive strategies to assess and mitigate potential risks, including geopolitical risks, environmental concerns and organisational uncertainties.

10. Phased implementation: Consider implementing the project gradually, reaching provinces progressively to provide step-by-step funding and reduce immediate financial burdens, allowing flexibility to adapt to changing conditions.

Initiating such a significant infrastructural project requires thorough feasibility studies, stakeholder engagement and robust financial and operational planning. The key wisdom is to begin the project promptly, especially considering the ongoing challenges facing the nation, emphasising the need for increased self-reliance.