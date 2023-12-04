Campaign By Majid Al Futtaim's Carrefour Qatar Raises Over Qr1m For People Of Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in Qatar, has announced the success of its campaign held from October 17 to November 17, 2023, in raising more than one million Qatari riyals for the people of Gaza, Palestine.

The campaign was held in cooperation with the Education Above All Foundation (EAA), Carrefour Qatar's main strategic partner in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). During the campaign, customers donated QR608,000, which Carrefour Qatar matched at the end of the campaign, effectively reaching a total of QR1,216,000.

Laurent Hausknecht, Carrefour's Regional Director, Gulf, stated:“At Carrefour, we extend our deepest appreciation to each and every customer who participated in this campaign reinforcing our belief in the power of collective action to create meaningful and lasting change. We are and will remain dedicated to our communities and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

The results are an extension to the larger campaign by Majid Al Futtaim, Our Hearts with Gaza, in which the company has donated a total of over $2m. The donated money from customers and Carrefour Qatar will provide essential relief to Palestinian civilians in Gaza through EAA Foundation's Al Fakhoora educational project in Gaza, Palestine.