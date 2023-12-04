Fog Formation To Affect Visibility From Tomorrow Until Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Chance of misty to foggy weather conditions is forecasted to occur at some places in the country during the night and early morning from tomorrow, December 5, until the weekend.
A drop in horizontal visibility to less than 2 kilometres is also expected due to the weather condition, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).
QMD also urged everyone to take precautions during this weather condition. No further warnings have been issued, so far, by the Department.
