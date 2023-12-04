Alaska Airlines enters USD1.9B valued deal to acquire Hawaiian Airlines

(MENAFN) In a significant move announced on Sunday, Alaska Airlines has entered into an agreement to acquire Hawaiian Airlines in a deal valued at USD1.9 billion. This acquisition has the potential to set the stage for a clash with the Biden administration, which has expressed concerns about the possibility of increased airfares.



The proposed merger aims to preserve both airlines' brands, a departure from the industry norm where numerous acquisitions have led to the dominance of four major brands in the U.S. market. Under the terms of the deal, Alaska will pay USD18 in cash for each share of Hawaiian, with Hawaiian's stock closing at USD4.86 on Friday, having experienced a decline of just over 50 percent in value so far this year.



Representatives from both companies highlighted the strategic advantages of the deal, emphasizing the limited overlap in routes between the two carriers. This lack of redundancy is seen as an opportunity to create a stronger entity poised to compete with the nation's major carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines. The merger is also expected to establish a "clear leader" in the lucrative USD8 billion Hawaiian market, as noted by Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci.



Minicucci described the merger as a coming together of two companies with shared values, boasting resilience through various industry cycles. The goal is to enhance their differentiated business models, creating a formidable competitor in the airline industry. While the acquisition holds strategic promise, it may face scrutiny and regulatory assessments, given the Biden administration's concerns about potential impacts on airfares.

