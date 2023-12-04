Gold prices see notable increase after Powell's statements, exceeding USD2,100

(MENAFN) Gold prices experienced a remarkable surge, reaching new historical highs for the second consecutive day in early Monday trading, with spot prices surpassing the USD2,100 per ounce mark. The rally was triggered by statements made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which bolstered traders' confidence in the possibility of an early interest rate cut by the US central bank.



During his remarks on Friday, Powell emphasized that "the risks of both insufficient and excessive monetary tightening have become more balanced." However, he clarified that, at the current time, the Federal Reserve has no immediate plans to reduce interest rates. Despite this, market sentiment interpreted Powell's comments as leaning toward potential monetary easing.



Market expectations, as reflected in CME's FedWatch tool, now indicate a 70 percent likelihood of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve by March of the coming year. This outlook prompted a decline in the dollar index and 10-year Treasury yields, further contributing to the upward trajectory of gold prices.



Analysts are optimistic about the future of gold prices, anticipating continued highs into the next year. Factors cited for this positive outlook include geopolitical uncertainties, the potential vulnerability of the US dollar, and the likelihood of interest rate cuts. As gold maintains its status as a safe-haven asset, market dynamics suggest a favorable environment for the precious metal in the foreseeable future.

