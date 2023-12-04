-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Poverty In Southern Swiss Canton Rising: One In Four At Risk


12/4/2023 4:14:48 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Почему в кантоне Тичино обострилась проблема бедности?

  • Português (pt) Pobreza aumenta na região sul da Suíça
    • Share
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • E-mail
    • Print
    • Copy link

    In canton Ticino, aid organisations such as Winterhilfe and the“Set the Table” association are sounding the alarm bells. They say that poverty among the local population is growing. So, they are stepping up their aid programmes, including food donations.

    MENAFN04122023000210011054ID1107530035


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search