Poverty In Southern Swiss Canton Rising: One In Four At Risk

In canton Ticino, aid organisations such as Winterhilfe and the“Set the Table” association are sounding the alarm bells. They say that poverty among the local population is growing. So, they are stepping up their aid programmes, including food donations.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.