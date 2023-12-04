Leclanché To Exhibit Its Marine Battery Solutions For The Asian Maritime Industry At Marintec China 2023 In Shanghai

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Leclanché to Exhibit its Marine Battery Solutions for the Asian Maritime Industry at Marintec China 2023 in Shanghai

Leclanché attending its inaugural show in China

The company will be displaying its battery technology for the maritime industry

Its latest Navius MRS-3 system has been awarded for a wide range of applications Marintec is one of the largest marine trade fairs, attracting more than 2,200 exhibitors and 70,000 visitors from around the globe

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 4 th of December 2023 – Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), will be attending the Marintec China 2023 marine trade fair in Shanghai from the 5-8th of December this year. The company will be showcasing its latest marine technology at their booth, located in the Swiss pavilion at stand N3B2B-03.

Leclanché will be exhibiting at its first ever show in China, where the company will be displaying its marine offering to many of the key players from the Asian maritime industry. Visitors will get a chance to explore Leclanché's latest marine technology as well as the different projects that the company have been elected for to electrify a wide variety of marine applications. Leclanché's marine battery systems are completely European made from powder to pack. Its high-cycle life lithium-ion G/NMC cells are produced using a water-based binder process, which completely eliminates the use of toxic solvents when manufacturing them. These cells are produced in Willstätt, Germany, whilst the modules are assembled at the company's fully automated production line in its Yverdon-Les Bains headquarters, Switzerland.

The marine rack systems have a flexible, modular design, with seven rack heights available, ranging from 926 mm to 2431 mm. The scalability of the Navius MRS-3 system enables it to fit into a wide range of marine applications, from small vessels such as luxury yachts to container feeder vessels, ferries and most recently cruise ships.

The system comes equipped with a functionally safe battery management system (BMS) which acts as the heart of the system, enabling the user to monitor the health of the individual cells and modules, as well as producing key data and diagnostics. The system is also liquid-cooled, adding an additional layer of safety to the latest generation rack system.

The Navius MRS-3 is growing in popularity amongst ship owners and integrators looking to electrify their fleets. The energy storage system has already been selected for many projects by names such as Scandlines, Brittany Ferries and Cadeler who chose Leclanché to power their latest wind farm installation vessel. In recent months, more key players are now turning to Leclanché's marine technology to power their vessels. Leclanché has partnered with Kongsberg on more than ten maritime installations, and will deliver the Navius MRS-3 system to the Qidong, China, construction shipyard in 2025.

“We recognise that the maritime industry in Asia is known to have some of the most influential players in the global market. Whilst we have successfully been delivering projects in Asia and China for many years, our recent local support increases access to our unmatched technology, for the overall benefit of the marine industry.” said Guillaume Clement, Global VP of E-Marine, Leclanché.

Marintec China is one of the largest trade fairs in the international maritime industry. Attracting well over 2,200 exhibitors and 70,000 visitors from 100 countries globally, it provides the largest range of exhibiting companies, manufacturers, and service providers across the complete supply chain for shipbuilding as well as professional services, components, and finished equipment.

About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).



