Original-Research: Netfonds AG (Von Nuways AG)

Netfonds published solid Q3 figures with further sequential top and bottom line growth and confirmed its FY23 guidance. In detail: Gross sales came in at € 48 (21% yoy, 4% qoq), broadly in line with our estimate of € 49. The sequential improvement is mainly driven by the strong growth of high margin AuM in the wealth and asset management (c. € 3bn AuM in Q3 vs eNuW: € 2.8bn after Q2), while overall AuA stagnated on record levels of € 22. Importantly, AuA inflows compensated for weaker stock market performance. Due to higher material expenses (relative to sales), net sales of only € 8.5m (20% yoy, -11% qoq) came in below our estimate of € 9.7m. EBITDA remained rather stable on high levels of € 1.3m (vs € -0 in Q2 ́22, -13% qoq), but significantly below our estimate of € 2.3m, solely due to the weaker net sales. While personnel expenses should have been in line with our estimates (eNuW: € 5.0m), other operating expenses should have been below (€ 2.2m vs eNuW: € 2.4m), despite further investments into the finfire platform. EBT of € 0.4m (vs € -0 in Q3 ́22) resulted from stable D&A of c. € 0.8m financial result of € -0. On the back of the solid Q3 figures, the FY23 guidance of € 185-190m gross sales and € 35-37m net sales looks well achievable given that 1) Q4 was historically the strongest quarter of the year and 2) stock markets rose close to all-time highs in November, which should fuel AuA/AuM. A guidance beat is still in the cards. Apart from that, the proprietary, 360° finfire platform, which enables onboarded advisors to offer a wide range of investment, insurance, financing and banking solutions to its customers via one holistic platform, remains the company ́s key mid- to long-term growth and scalability driver. Netfonds leading market position in an oligopolistic market with high entry barriers and long-term structural growth drivers (growing AuM ́s and number of advisors, ongoing digitization of the financial sector, stricter regulation) should further support future growth. In light of the growth prospects, the promising mid-term guidance and the undemanding valuation, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 70.00, based on DCF.

