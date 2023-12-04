EQS-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

LAST CALL: Invitation to the 9th International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] on December 5, 2023

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, We invite you to participate online in the 9th International Investment Forum (IIF) on December 5, 2023 from 09:25 a.m. (CET). For the ninth time since its launch in 2021, the IIF will now take place online and bring investors together with selected internationally oriented companies. As a live online event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers direct access to national and international listed companies from Europe, Australia and North America. Companies from a wide range of sectors such as industry, software, retail, real estate, commodities, hydrogen & solar, energy and others will be presenting. The presenting companies offer unique insights into their business models and current corporate development and are available to answer questions from all investors live in the chat. "We are very pleased to be holding our international investor conference series for the 9th time since its launch and closing the 2023 conference year with the upcoming IIF in December. Our format has established itself in the global financial community, which is why we have once again been able to attract very interesting internationally oriented companies from a wide range of industries to present at our forum," says Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG, as organizer. "And the end of the year is traditionally a good time to look ahead to the coming year 2024. That's why we are particularly looking forward to the companies' outlook," Hölzle continued. "Transparency is particularly important in turbulent times with many changes in politics and the economy. The online investor event format IIF offers investors the direct and convenient opportunity to obtain first-hand information without having to travel," explains Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH, organizer of the IIF. "And direct information always provides the best basis for investment decisions," says Hose. The IIF will once again be moderated by our GBC AG analysts Matthias Greiffenberger and Julien Desrosiers. The following companies will be presenting in 30-minute slots: MOBOTIX AG (ISIN: DE0005218309) – Germany aixtron SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6) – Germany Manuka Resources Ltd. (ISIN: AU0000090292) – Australia Cenit AG (ISIN: DE0005407100) – Germany Darwin AG (ISIN: DE000A3C35W0) – Germany Syzygy AG (ISIN: DE0005104806) – Germany Vectron Systems AG (ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7) – Germany SDM SE (ISIN: DE000A3CM708) – Germany Unidevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) – Germany 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN: DE0005167902) – Germany Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (ISIN: CA3799005093) – Canada Cipher Neutron Inc. unlisted – Canada First Hydrogen Corp. (ISIN: CA32057N1042) – Canada Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) – Canada dynaCERT Inc. (ISIN: CA26780A1084) – Canada Klimat X Developments Inc. (ISIN: CA49863L1067) – Canada Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4) – Germany Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (ISIN: CA80412L8832) – Canada K+S AG (ISIN: DE000KSAG888) – Germany Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107) – Malta BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (ISIN: CA0898041086) – Canada The complete program with the presentation times for the 9th IIF can be found HERE . Please register for the IIF exclusively via our website . As a specialist conference, participation is MiFID II-compliant and free of charge. We look forward to seeing you! The conference team of GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH



