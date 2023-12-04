Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 Aims To Reduce Compliance Burden

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 4 (KNN) The central government is working on the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 which will bring reforms in archaic explosive laws among others, a second official told HT.



The objectives of the second version are broadly same as the one that was enacted in August this year.



“The purpose is to reduce compliance burden on businesses and citizens to ensure a hassle-free environment to work. The move will eventually encourage entrepreneurial spirit among people,” he said.

The government is also expected to bring the proposal of decriminalising several“minor and technical” offences to promote ease of doing business in the budget session of Parliament.

“It is a work in progress. An inter-ministerial working group is on it. Smaller groups have been formed to examine specific matters expeditiously,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary, Department for Promotion of Internal Trade and Investment (DPIIT), an arm of the commerce and industry ministry.

Addressing a day-long conference on 'ease of doing business', commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on November 8 asked the industry to come up with ideas to quickly reduce some more compliance burdens for both businesses and citizens.



He said the government could quickly bring the second edition of the Jan Vishwas Bill soon in Parliament, provided stakeholders expeditiously give their suggestions and feedback.



