Sony India Announces Two New Alpha 7C Series Cameras

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Sony India today announced the release of two new additions to the Alpha 7C series of compact full-frame interchangeable lens cameras, the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR.



Alpha 7C II and

Alpha 7CR





Main Features of the Alpha 7C II



Equipped with a full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R® CMOS sensor with approximately 33.0 effective megapixels and the latest BIONZ XR® image processing engine to achieve high imaging performance. For capturing either still images or movies, users can easily enjoy high-quality image capture in a wide range of scenes such as travel and daily snapshots.

Compared to the Alpha 7 IV which is approximately 131.3 mm x 96.4 mm x 79.8 mm and weighs approximately 658 g2, the α7C II is up to 22% lighter and has up to 45% less volume. The standard ISO sensitivities range from 100 to 51200 for both still images and movies (expanded ISO 50 to 204800 for still images), enabling high-sensitivity, noise-free shooting.





Main Features of the Alpha 7CR



Equipped with a full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R® CMOS sensor with approximately 61.0 effective megapixels and the latest BIONZ XR® image processing engine to achieve high-resolution and high-definition imaging performance.

Compared to the Alpha 7R V which is approximately 131.3 mm x 96.9 mm x 82.4 mm and weighs approximately 723 g2, the Alpha 7CR is approximately 2 9% lighter and has approximately 53% less volume.

The standard ISO sensitivity ranges from 100 to 32000 for both still images and movies (expanded ISO 50 to 102400 for still images).

In addition to 7.0-step(i) optical 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, even slight blurring at the 1-pixel level is detected and corrected.

Equipped with a Pixel Shift Multi Shooting that takes multiple images and synthesises them on a PC to create an image with a sense of high resolution. By combining with the grip extension GP-X2 included with the Alpha 7CR(ii), you can shoot comfortably with a stable hold even when shooting for long periods of time or using a telephoto lens.





Common Features of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR

1. Compact size and high mobility: Both models are easy to handle and easy to carry. Compact size (both models are approximately 124 mm wide x 71 high x 63 deep) and weigh approximately 514 g2 for the Alpha 7C II and approximately 515 g2 for the Alpha 7CR.





2. AF performance with improved subject recognition performance thanks to the built-in AI processing unit: Equipped with the same AI-processing unit as the Alpha 7R V, it recognises subjects with high accuracy with Real-time Recognition AF. In addition to the existing people and animals of the Alpha 7C series, it is now possible to recognise birds, insects, cars, trains, and airplanes as subjects that can be recognised.





3. Advanced video performance: The Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR condense high-resolution and detailed video data equivalent to 7K and 6K, respectively, and can output high-quality 4K video. Equipped with S-Log3, which supports a wide latitude of 14+ stops(iii), it renders rich gradation with little overexposure and underexposure even in scenes with contrast. Also, in Log shooting mode, the LUT imported by the user can be displayed on the camera monitor image, allowing the user to shoot while checking the finished image in post-production. In addition, it is equipped with the S-CinetoneTM, a unique Sony feature which can create a cinematic look straight out of the camera without post-processing.





4. Operability and connectivity: Equipped with a touch-operable vari-angle LCD monitor, intuitive operation with the latest touch menu supports comfortable shooting. In addition to the front dial that allows the user to assign their favourite functions, the still image/movie/S&Q switch dial, and an XGA high-resolution viewfinder, etc., it is easy to use. It is equipped with a 7.0-step4 optical 5-axis in-body image stabilisation to support stable camera work. In terms of connectivity, the camera is newly compatible with the smartphone application Creators' App(iv) that easily uploads videos and still images taken with the camera to a cloud service, allowing remote camera operation and image transfer from the camera to mobile devices.





Pricing and Availability

The Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR cameras will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India.





Model Best Buy (in Rs.) Availability Colors ILCE-7CM2 (Body Only) 2,14,990/- 3rd November 2023 onwards Black and Silver ILCE-7CM2L (Body + 28-60mm Zoom Lens) 2,43,990/- 3rd November 2023 onwards Silver ILCE-7CR To be announced To be announced To be announced





(i)

CIPA standard compliant, Pitch/Yaw direction, with FE 50 mm F1.2 GM attached, long exposure noise reduction off.

(ii) Grip extension for the Alpha 7C II sold separately.

(iii)

When shooting S-Log3. Sony internal measurement.

(iv) Check regional availability of services and applications.