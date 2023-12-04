East African force withdraws from Congo as mandate ends

(MENAFN) The East African Community Regional Force commenced its withdrawal from the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday following the country's decision not to extend its mandate.



Approximately 100 Kenyan soldiers departed early on Sunday, initiating the initial phase of the withdrawal and signaling the force's disengagement from the area. Reports from Kenyan media indicate that these soldiers departed from the eastern Congolese city of Goma on a flight bound for Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.



"Preparations to leave are underway. The summit decision was non-extension beyond December 8, 2023," An official, who requested anonymity due to media communication restrictions, was cited by a Kenyan newspaper as declaring.



The move comes in response to Kinshasa's denial of an extension for the mandate of the East African force, which has been actively engaged in peacekeeping endeavors within the country.



This withdrawal occurs amid a backdrop of ongoing security challenges and stability concerns in the nation.



Comprising troops from various East African nations, the force has played a crucial role in peacekeeping operations and providing support to maintain order and safeguard civilians.



The Democratic Republic of Congo, characterized by its extensive territory and intricate socio-political dynamics, continues to grapple with governance and security issues.



Following a summit of the East African Community on November 25, an official statement announced the country's decision not to prolong the regional force's mandate, setting December 8, 2023, as the deadline for withdrawal.

