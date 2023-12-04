UK grocery suppliers raise prices beyond costs, increasing ‘greedflation’

(MENAFN) A recent report from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) suggests that many popular grocery suppliers have raised prices beyond their costs, leading to what is termed as 'greedflation.' This refers to artificial price hikes by companies aiming to capitalize on inflation and generate excessive corporate profits.



The study reveals that in the past two years, approximately three-quarters of branded suppliers in various products, including infant formula, baked beans, mayonnaise, and pet food, have increased their unit profitability. This trend has contributed to higher food price inflation.



Within the food and groceries sector, the CMA identifies that increased inflation is primarily attributed to rising input costs, particularly in areas such as energy and essential agricultural products like fertilizer.



“Food price inflation has put huge strain on household budgets, so it is vital competition issues aren’t adding to the problem,” said Sarah Cardell, the chief executive of the CMA. “While in most cases, the leading brands have raised prices more than their own cost increases, own-label products are generally providing cheaper alternatives,” she pointed out.



The CMA expressed its greatest concerns about baby milk among the ten product categories it investigated. Over the last two years, the price of baby milk has increased by 25 percent, with two companies dominating 85 percent of the market share. The regulator highlighted that families could realize substantial savings of over £500 in the first year of a baby's life by opting for more affordable formula options.

MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107529992