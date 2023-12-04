European Stocks continue upward trajectory, resulting in monthly gains of 6.4 percent

(MENAFN) European stocks continued their upward trajectory on Friday, building on the momentum gained in November. The mining sector witnessed sharp increases, contributing to the positive sentiment, while falling euro zone bond yields fueled expectations of imminent interest rate cuts. The European STOXX 600 index marked a 1 percent increase, reaching its highest levels since August. The robust performance in November resulted in monthly gains of 6.4 percent, signaling a positive trend in the market.



Closing higher for the third consecutive week, the STOXX 600 index was buoyed by notable weekly gains in the real estate sector, known for its sensitivity to interest rates. The sustained positive momentum reflects the resilience of European stocks amid evolving market dynamics.



Euro zone bond yields extended their decline following the release of lackluster manufacturing data in the United States. Comments from Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, further contributed to the optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts in the first quarter of the coming year. The anticipation of these rate cuts supported the ongoing rally in European stocks.



Goldman Sachs weighed in on the outlook, predicting that the European Central Bank would implement its first interest rate cut in the second quarter of 2024. This adjustment marked a shift from the previous expectation, which had slated the rate cut for the third quarter of the upcoming year. The evolving economic landscape and central bank signals are driving market dynamics, shaping investor expectations, and influencing the trajectory of European stocks as they navigate global uncertainties.

