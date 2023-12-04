7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Indonesia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude struck Monday morning an area in Talaud Islands, North Sulawesi province, central Indonesia.

The earthquake occurred 260 km from the Melonguane area and at a depth of 132 km, the Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA) reported citing the Indonesian Agency for Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics (BMKG).

On Nov. 21, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia at a depth of 21 km.

Earthquakes regularly strike various parts of Indonesia, as it is located on the Pacific belt known as the Ring of Fire, where many tectonic plates meet and cause frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

