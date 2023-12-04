Israeli Ambassador To UN Slams George Soros For Funding Hamas-Supporting Ngos: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel's ambassador to the United Nations has slammed left-wing activist billionaire George Soros for pumping $15 million into nongovernmental organisations supporting the Hamas militants group to a report by Fox News, Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan called Soros's donations to organisations that seek the destruction of Israel 'shameful'.Elon Musk slams George Soros for eroding 'societal cohesion'The Israeli ambassador alleged that Soros has transferred billions of dollars to organisations supporting BDS that have wanted to isolate Israel for years.\"They have never been about real peace or any solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,\" the Israeli ambassador said stands for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign targeting the Jewish state. The German and Austrian parliaments classified BDS as an antisemitic movement Soros funded over $15 mn to groups behind pro-Palestine protests: ReportThe US and the European Union have designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organisation month a report by the New York Post mentioned that Soros has funneled over $15 million to groups who are anti-Israel and carry water for Hamas' agenda War Day 59: Israeli ground forces launch offensive in southern GazaGeorge and Alexander Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) donated $13.7 million to the California-based Tides Center. According to Fox News, the NGO supports the Adalah Justice Project, which posted a photograph on Instagram of a bulldozer demolishing Israel's security fence on the day of Hamas' bloody slaughter 2007, Soros wrote a piece for the US-based Financial Times in which he slammed the US and Israeli governments for not recognising Hamas as the legitimate government of the Gaza Strip war 'will be long': Israel says war in Gaza not 'bound by time'OSF has funded Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), an NGO that accused Israel of instigating the violence in the region after the October 7 attack by Hamas. The JVP said, \"the source of all this violence\" was \"Israeli apartheid and occupation and United States complicity in that oppression\".Soros' OSF has pumped at least $650,000 into the JVP's coffers since 2017, the Fox News report added that Soros' OSF provides funds to obscure Jewish NGOs whose mission is to exploit their Jewish identity to turn the bashing of Israel (and support for terrorism) into a politically and socially correct campaign, son of Soros has now taken over reins of his father's $25 billion fortune.

