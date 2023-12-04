Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: Flight Operations Suspended Edu Institutes, Govt Offices Shut In THESE Districts

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: As Cyclone Michaung approaches towards the North Tamil Nadu coast, several areas of Chennai are left inundated due to heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours.
As per Balachandran, Chennai Regional Metrology Director, Cyclone Michaung, currently 100 km from Chennai, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by noon today. It will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh, crossing Nellore-Machilipatnam tomorrow at 4 noon. Heavy rainfall and strong winds will continue in Chennai and surrounding districts all the LIVE Updates on Cyclone Michaung here
MENAFN04122023007365015876ID1107529942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.