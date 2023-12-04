Cyclone Michaung: Educational Institutions, Govt Offices To Remain Closed In Chennai, THESE Districts Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Cyclone Michaung updates: The Tamil government has announced the closure of schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices in Chennai Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of the state tomorrow i.e. on 5 December due to Cyclone Michaung.

Cyclone Michaung Live UpdatesEarlier, the Chennai airport announced suspendion of departures and arrivals due to severe weather conditions till 11 pm today. As many as 70 flights arriving to and departing from the airport were cancelled owing to non-stop rains. The runway and tarmac also remain shut due to waterlogging, the Airport Authority of India said storm Michaung, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on the forenoon of Tuesday lay near Chennai and Puducherry, bringing heavy rains. The name 'Michaung' was suggested by Myanmar. It means strength or resilience.



