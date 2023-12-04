Gaza conflict inflicts significant economic losses, totaling USD700M

(MENAFN) The conflict in Gaza has inflicted significant economic losses, totaling approximately USD700 million in the Strip, according to Muhammad Qalalwa, the Director of Statistics at the Central Bureau of Statistics in Palestine. In the aftermath of the first month of the war, Qalalwa revealed the staggering direct losses to the Gaza Strip's economy, underscoring the severity of the impact on various sectors.



During an interview with Voice of Palestine Radio on Sunday, Qalalwa highlighted the profound consequences, noting that 147,000 workers in the private sector and 56,000 establishments ceased operations. Anticipating further economic distress, he projected that the poverty rate in Gaza would surge to around 90 percent, with unemployment reaching approximately 65 percent. Additionally, the inflation rate for goods and services soared to about 12 percent, amplifying the economic challenges faced by the residents of Gaza.



Qalalwa also provided a broader context, emphasizing that economic losses in Gaza since 2007 amounted to an astounding USD35 billion, excluding the repercussions of the ongoing conflict. The dire economic situation adds to the humanitarian crisis in the region, necessitating urgent attention and international efforts to alleviate the suffering of the population and rebuild the shattered economy.

MENAFN04122023000045015682ID1107529892