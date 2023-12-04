Kuwait's KIPIC declares successful completion of units of Al-Zour Refinery

(MENAFN) The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), a state-owned entity, declared the successful and safe completion of operations for the third and final units of the Al-Zour Refinery on Sunday. This accomplishment aligns with the strategic objective of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, achieving the maximum refining capacity for the refinery, reaching 615 thousand barrels per day.



Costing over USD16 billion, the Al-Zour Refinery stands as Kuwait's most modern facility, producing a variety of products, including low-sulfur fuel oil with a sulfur content of 0.5 percent. Part of the production is supplied to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity and Water, while the remaining quantities are exported abroad. The refinery expansion enhances Kuwait's refining capacity, contributing to the nation's energy infrastructure.



With this development, Kuwait's overall refining capacity has surged to 1.415 million barrels per day. This includes the capacities of the other two refineries, Mina Abdullah and Al-Ahmadi, both under the purview of the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, with a combined capacity of 800 thousand barrels per day. The successful completion of the Al-Zour Refinery expansion underscores Kuwait's commitment to advancing its energy sector, meeting domestic needs, and participating in the global energy market.

