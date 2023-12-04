US Commerce Secretary urges more funding to face China in advanced semiconductors

(MENAFN) Gina Raimondo, the US Commerce Secretary, has emphasized the urgent need for additional funding to prevent China from gaining ground in the realm of advanced semiconductors. Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, Raimondo asserted that it is imperative to prevent China from acquiring these critical chips, stating, "We cannot allow China to obtain these chips." She outlined a strategy to withhold the latest technology from China, underscoring the necessity of increased financial support for her department to achieve this goal.



Raimondo specifically highlighted the requirement for additional funding for the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, responsible for managing US export controls. The current budget of $200 million, according to Raimondo, falls short of the resources needed to effectively counter China's semiconductor advancements. Drawing a comparison, she remarked, "This is like the cost of a few fighter jets," emphasizing the importance of adequate funding to address the issue comprehensively.



The Commerce Secretary urged Congress to allocate more funds, stating, "If we are serious, let us fund this operation to the extent it needs funding." Raimondo emphasized the need for US companies to align with national security priorities, urging adaptation to the export controls imposed by her department on semiconductor exports. She stressed that protecting national security takes precedence over short-term financial gains, declaring, "This is life. Protecting our national security is more important than short-term revenue." The plea for increased funding reflects the heightened emphasis on safeguarding critical technology sectors and maintaining a competitive edge in the face of geopolitical challenges.

