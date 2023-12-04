Macron claims Israel risks opening door for 10 years of conflict

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Israeli authorities to define more precisely the end goals of the ongoing conflict with Hamas, cautioning that the stated objective of completely eliminating the Palestinian militant group may lead to a protracted and years-long war. Macron's remarks followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's commitment to continuing the ground offensive in Gaza until all objectives, including rescuing hostages and obliterating Hamas, are achieved.



Speaking at a press conference during the United Nations COP28 climate conference in Dubai, Macron questioned the feasibility of completely wiping out Hamas and suggested that pursuing such a goal could extend the conflict for a decade. He emphasized the need for Israel to consider the long-term security implications in the region, highlighting that security achieved at the expense of Palestinian lives could have broader implications on regional public opinion.



The temporary truce between Hamas and Israel concluded on Friday, with both sides blaming each other for the resumption of hostilities. Israeli officials have consistently stated that a comprehensive ceasefire at this moment would only serve the interests of Hamas. The conflict has been marked by accusations, with Israel claiming that Hamas has not fulfilled its obligations to release all hostage women, while Hamas argues that the remaining Israeli prisoners are soldiers and civilians serving in the army.



During the weeklong truce, there were partial releases of hostages by both sides, with Hamas freeing over 100 hostages, including Israelis and foreign nationals, and Israel releasing around 240 Palestinian prisoners. The renewed hostilities underscore the challenges in reaching a lasting resolution, with Macron's comments adding a diplomatic perspective on the potential consequences of the conflict's stated objectives.







