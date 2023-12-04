Pentagon director cautions Israel of ‘strategic defeat’

(MENAFN) United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has issued a stern warning to Israel, cautioning that its military victory over Hamas in Gaza could transform into a "strategic defeat" if measures aren't taken to prevent civilian casualties. Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, Austin emphasized the importance of safeguarding civilians and ensuring the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The Pentagon chief stressed that the civilian population is the "center of gravity" and underscored that driving them into the arms of the enemy could replace tactical gains with strategic setbacks.



Austin pledged that Washington would persist in urging Israel to prioritize the protection of civilians, and he warned against indiscriminate attacks that could potentially bolster support for the Hamas armed group among Palestinians. The recent escalation in the conflict has resulted in at least 193 deaths since the renewal of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) offensive in Gaza after the breakdown of the truce on Friday. The overall death toll since October 7, when Hamas launched an incursion into Israel, stands at over 15,200, according to Gaza's health ministry.



Highlighting the significance of urban warfare, Austin, a retired general and former commander of United States forces in the Middle East, stressed that winning in such environments necessitates the protection of civilians. He expressed concern that if the outcome of the conflict leads to more insecurity, rage, and despair, it would compound the tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians.



Austin also touched upon the potential path to a resolution, suggesting that a two-state solution remains the "only viable" way out of the conflict. He called for Israelis and Palestinians to find a way to share the land they both call home. The Pentagon chief's comments underscore the complexities of the ongoing conflict and the delicate balance between military objectives and humanitarian considerations.



